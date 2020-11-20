PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Chemicals share price hits new high; LIC increases stake to 7.09%

The management of Tata Chemicals said the company is witnessing the revival of the chemical sector and customer demand. The plant operations and capacity utilisation have gained momentum and are getting back to the pre-COVID levels.

Tata Chemicals share price gained a percent intraday on November 20 after Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in the company to 7.09 percent from 5.03 percent earlier.

The stock was trading at Rs 358.05, up Rs 4.95, or 1.40 percent at 09:51 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 367.90.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities is of the view that despite weak market conditions, Tata Chemicals on the short-term time frame has formed a strong price volume breakout pattern.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with promoters increasing shareholding QoQ.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 10:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Chemicals

