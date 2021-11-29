MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Tarsons Products tumbles 8% after robust debut; experts advise 'hold'

Experts advise holding Tarsons Products for the long term as it is a leading Indian supplier to the life sciences sector with a strong brand recognition, quality products, and the stock is available at reasonable valuation

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Tarsons Products

Tarsons Products

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tarsons Products suffered over 8 percent intraday decline on November 29 on the back of a rush to book profit. The stock traded at Rs 765.55, down Rs 74.45, or 8.86 percent, in the morning hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 928.65 and an intraday low of Rs 749.75.


The stock extended gains sharply to hit a 20 percent upper circuit on November 26, though the listing gains missed analysts’ expectations due to a steep fall in the equity market.


Experts advised holding Tarsons Products for the long term. “It is a leading Indian supplier to the life sciences sector with a strong brand recognition, quality products, and available at reasonable valuation on an absolute basis,” said Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.


Catch all the market action on our live blog


On November 26, Pacific Assets Trust Plc acquired 6,14,773 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 per unit, and First Sentier Investors ICVC SI Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund bought 8,17,029 equity shares in the company at Rs 751.8 apiece on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.


Prashanth Tapse, Vice-President (Research) at Mehta Equities, also advised allotted investors to hold on to the stock, considering long-term play as the market always rewards a player who has the high growth potential.


Tarsons Products designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a diverse range of products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals. Its product portfolio includes over 1,700 SKUs (stock-keeping units) across 300 products as of June 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tarsons Products
first published: Nov 29, 2021 10:52 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.