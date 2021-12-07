Tanla Platforms touches 52-week high on partnership with Vodafone Idea

live bse live

Tanla Platforms share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,675.90 and locked at the 5 percent upper circuit on December 7 after the company announced partnership with Vodafone Idea.

There were pending buy orders of 34,195 shares, with no sellers available.

“Tanla and Vodafone Idea announced a partnership wherein Tanla will be the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network,” Tanla Platforms said in its release.

This partnership centred on Wisely – a cloud-based platform co-developed with Microsoft – that is set to lead the global enterprise market in digital interactions and is expected to go live in the fourth quarter this year.

“Our partnership with Vi, powered by Wisely platform, is a massive step forward to lead the global digital interactions space. Wisely platform is a win-win proposition for all stakeholders – consumers, global enterprises, suppliers, and regulators – as we are committed to innovate with the entire ecosystem in mind,” said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited.

“I am confident this partnership will help expand our global footprint by addressing the needs of global enterprises not just in India but across the world,” he added.

Tanla and VIL are confident that this expansion of their long-standing relationship will reimagine the future of the messaging industry in India.

At 9:41am, Tanla Platforms was quoting at Rs 1,675.90, up Rs 79.80, or 5.00 percent and Vodafone Idea was quoting at Rs 14.91, down Rs 0.11, or 0.73 percent, on the BSE.