Tamilnadu Petro stock rises as it acquires stake in power generation company

The said acquisition will be done with cash consideration and likely to get completed by September 2023.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts witnessed a rise in share price during early trade on June 21, following the company's announcement of acquiring a stake in a solar and wind power generation company.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts had entered into an arrangement with Dalavaipuram Renewables Private Limited (DRPL) to procure upto 59.93 million kWh of power per annum (Solar & Wind).

As part of this arrangement, the company agreed to invest upto Rs 13.88 crore, which constitutes 2.73 percent of the paid-up equity capital of DRPL.

Dalavaipuram Renewables Private Limited (DRPL), is a company incorporated as a special purpose vehicle with the objective of setting up Wind and Solar Captive Power plant at Tuticorin and operating a plant for the purpose of generating and selling power.

At 09:26 hrs Tamilnadu Petroproducts was quoting at Rs 80.65, up Rs 1.03, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 111.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 68.37 on September 13, 2022, and March 28, 2023, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.77 percent below its 52-week high and 17.96 percent above its 52-week low.