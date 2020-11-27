PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Talbros Automotive shares rise 5% on agreement with Japanese partner

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Talbros Automotive Components share price rose more than 5 percent intraday on November 27 after the company entered into an agreement with its Japanese partner.

Company has entered in a Technical Assistance Agreement (TAA) with its Japanese partner Sanwa Packing Industry Co Ltd for Light Weight Aluminium Heat Shields, as per press release.

This product will be used for automotive applications and is a futuristic product technology which offers value-added features like Noise Reduction, Emission Control, Heat Insulation at challenging temperatures and is a widely used on new generation engines including Hybrid and EVs.

Company is in discussion with key OEMs in India for commercializing this product.

“Talbros is working diligently towards enhancement of Indian Auto Industry. Since the adoption of BS-VI, our target is to support OEMs with wide range of our products and help them with our expertise to boost the product performance," said Anuj Talwar, Jt. Managing Director, Talbros Automotive Components.

At 09:43 hrs Talbros Automotive Components was quoting at Rs 164.95, up Rs 7.00, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 167.95 and 52-week low Rs 62.05 on 23 November 2020 and 23 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.79 percent below its 52-week high and 165.83 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 10:38 am

