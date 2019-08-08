App
Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Take Solutions rises 8% after robust Q1 numbers

Revenue of the company rose 9 percent at Rs 582.7 crore against Rs 533.9 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Shares of Take Solutions rose more than 8 percent intraday on August 8 on the back of robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

The company has registered 61.8 percent jump in its Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 45.1 crore against Rs 27.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

Revenue of the company rose 9 percent at Rs 582.7 crore against Rs 533.9 crore.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 35 percent at Rs 109.5 crore, and margin was up 360 bps at 18.8 percent.

At 1402 hours, Take Solutions was quoting at Rs 105.50, up Rs 5.15, or 5.13 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 218.00 and 52-week low Rs 93.75 on 10 August, 2018 and 06 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.79 percent below its 52-week high and 12.11 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 02:17 pm

