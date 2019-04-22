App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syngene International rises 5% as board to consider bonus issue

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 699.80 and 52-week low Rs 509.30 on 25 April, 2018 and 11 December, 2018, respectively.

Shares of Syngene International rose 5 percent intraday Monday as company board is going to consider bonus issue on April 24.

The meeting of board of director will be held on April 24 to consider and approve financial results of the company for the quarter ended March 2019 and to consider and approve payment of dividend, if any, company said in BSE filing.

The board will also consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 699.80 and 52-week low Rs 509.30 on 25 April, 2018 and 11 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.96 percent below its 52-week high and 16.85 percent above its 52-week low

At 11:45 hrs Syngene International was quoting at Rs 594.50, up Rs 13.20, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 22, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

