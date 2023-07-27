Syngene International gains 6% on healthy Q1 numbers

Syngene International Ltd reported a consolidated profit of Rs 93 crore in the June quarter, up 26 percent from the year-ago quarter

Syngene International Ltd gained over 6 percent in the morning trade on July 27, a day after the contract manufacturing services firm announced a 26 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 93 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter rose by 25.4 percent YoY to Rs 808.1 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also saw a YoY increase of 22.6 percent at Rs 212 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 26.2 percent, down from 26.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, the company acquired a biologics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru from Stelis Biopharma Ltd, go regulatory approval for the commercial manufacturing plant in Mangalore from the US Food and Drug Administration and the got additional land in Hyderabad.

Syngene International's chief ginancial officer Sibaji Biswas said the financial performance aligned with the revenue growth guidance for the year on a constant currency basis. Despite investing in growing its portfolio in biologics manufacturing and discovery services, the company remained committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and a low debt profile, he said.

"First quarter performance was strong, led by development and manufacturing services and well supported by our research divisions: Discovery Services and the Dedicated Centers," said Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

At 10.06 am, Syngene International Ltd was trading at Rs 808.20 on the National Stock Exchange, up 6.02 percent from the previous close.

