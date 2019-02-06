Syndicate Bank slips 2% as RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1cr

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 68.25 and 52-week low Rs 29.55 on 05 February, 2018 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.
Shares of Syndicate Bank slipped 2.3 percent intraday Wednesday as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed penalty of Rs 1 crore.
A penalty imposed for non-compliance with the directions stipulated by RBI in Master circular on Frauds- Classification.
At 11:48 hrs Syndicate Bank was quoting at Rs 35.10, down Rs 0.50, or 1.40 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 68.25 and 52-week low Rs 29.55 on 05 February, 2018 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 48.57 percent below its 52-week high and 18.78 percent above its 52-week low.For more market news, click here