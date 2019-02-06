Syndicate Bank slips 2% as RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1cr

Shares of Syndicate Bank slipped 2.3 percent intraday Wednesday as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed penalty of Rs 1 crore.

A penalty imposed for non-compliance with the directions stipulated by RBI in Master circular on Frauds- Classification.

At 11:48 hrs Syndicate Bank was quoting at Rs 35.10, down Rs 0.50, or 1.40 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 68.25 and 52-week low Rs 29.55 on 05 February, 2018 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.57 percent below its 52-week high and 18.78 percent above its 52-week low.