Syndicate Bank rises nearly 14% after reporting a profit in Q2

Shares of Syndicate Bank rose nearly 14 percent intraday on October 31 after it posted a profit in Q2 FY20.

The bank reported a profit of Rs 251 crore for the July-September quarter against a loss of Rs 1,542.5 crore in same period last year. In the June quarter, it had posted a loss of Rs 980.46 crore.

Net interest income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,739.2 crore, up 10.6 percent YoY, with 6.9 percent credit growth.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances, declined 31 bps QoQ to 11.45 percent, though net NPAs increased 2 bps QoQ to 5.98 percent.

Provisions and contingencies fell significantly to Rs 639 crore in Q2 FY20, down 67.5 percent QoQ and 71 percent YoY.