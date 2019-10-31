Syndicate Bank rises nearly 14% after reporting a profit in Q2

Net interest income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,739.2 crore, up 10.6 percent YoY, with 6.9 percent credit growth
Shares of Syndicate Bank rose nearly 14 percent intraday on October 31 after it posted a profit in Q2 FY20.
The bank reported a profit of Rs 251 crore for the July-September quarter against a loss of Rs 1,542.5 crore in same period last year. In the June quarter, it had posted a loss of Rs 980.46 crore.
Net interest income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,739.2 crore, up 10.6 percent YoY, with 6.9 percent credit growth.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances, declined 31 bps QoQ to 11.45 percent, though net NPAs increased 2 bps QoQ to 5.98 percent.
Provisions and contingencies fell significantly to Rs 639 crore in Q2 FY20, down 67.5 percent QoQ and 71 percent YoY.At 15:03 hours, Syndicate Bank was quoting at Rs 31.30, up Rs 3, or 10.60 percent on the BSE.Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI