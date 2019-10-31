App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syndicate Bank rises nearly 14% after reporting a profit in Q2

Net interest income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,739.2 crore, up 10.6 percent YoY, with 6.9 percent credit growth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Syndicate Bank rose nearly 14 percent intraday on October 31 after it posted a profit in Q2 FY20.

The bank reported a profit of Rs 251 crore for the July-September quarter against a loss of Rs 1,542.5 crore in same period last year. In the June quarter, it had posted a loss of Rs 980.46 crore.

Net interest income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,739.2 crore, up 10.6 percent YoY, with 6.9 percent credit growth.

Close

Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances, declined 31 bps QoQ to 11.45 percent, though net NPAs increased 2 bps QoQ to 5.98 percent.

Provisions and contingencies fell significantly to Rs 639 crore in Q2 FY20, down 67.5 percent QoQ and 71 percent YoY.

At 15:03 hours, Syndicate Bank was quoting at Rs 31.30, up Rs 3, or 10.60 percent on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.