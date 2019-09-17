Syndicate Bank gains 4% on 'positive' rating from S&P

Shares of Syndicate Bank gained 4 percent intraday on September 17 after S&P Rating Agency revised its long term issuer credit rating.

S&P Rating Agency revised the long term issuer credit rating of the bank from stable to positive.

At 1004 hrs, Syndicate Bank was quoting at Rs 31.30, up Rs 0.55, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 46.60 and its 52-week low of Rs 29.10 on 02 April, 2019 and 23 August, 2019, respectively.