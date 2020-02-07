App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Symphony share price rises 10% on robust Q3 show

Revenue of the company was up 20.8 percent at Rs 290 crore versus Rs 240 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Symphony share prices rose 10 percent intraday on February 7 after the company had posted strong numbers for the quarter ended in December 2019 (Q3FY20).

The company's Q3 consolidated net profit jumped 37.8 percent to Rs 51 crore versus Rs 37 crore in a year ago period.

The revenue of the company was up 20.8 percent at Rs 290 crore versus Rs 240 crore, YoY.

Close

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58.1 percent at Rs 68 crore and margin was up 560 bps at 23.5 percent, YoY.

related news

At 14:38 hrs, Symphony was quoting at Rs 1,370.85, up Rs 129.55, or 10.44 percent, on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Symphony

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.