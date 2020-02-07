Symphony share price rises 10% on robust Q3 show

Symphony share prices rose 10 percent intraday on February 7 after the company had posted strong numbers for the quarter ended in December 2019 (Q3FY20).

The company's Q3 consolidated net profit jumped 37.8 percent to Rs 51 crore versus Rs 37 crore in a year ago period.

The revenue of the company was up 20.8 percent at Rs 290 crore versus Rs 240 crore, YoY.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58.1 percent at Rs 68 crore and margin was up 560 bps at 23.5 percent, YoY.

At 14:38 hrs, Symphony was quoting at Rs 1,370.85, up Rs 129.55, or 10.44 percent, on the BSE.