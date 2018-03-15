Suzlon Energy up 2% on completion of 340 MW solar projects

Share price of Suzlon Energy gained 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company completed commissioning of solar projects of 340 MW.

The company has completed the commissioning of 340 MW solar power turnkey projects across sites in the state of Telangana (210MW), Rajasthan (60MW) and Maharashtra (70MW).

The projects have been executed over a period of time, concluding in Q4FY18.

With the commissioning of the 340 MW Suzlon has completed delivery of its entire solar order book.

The projects have been executed by combination of joint ventures or formation of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) with various partners.

J.P. Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said, “We have delivered the entire 340 MW solar project on turnkey basis. Our focus on solar will continue to be through wind-Solar hybrid projects, which will lead to better utilization of grid, due to complementary generation profile. It will also save on duplication of costs such as land and evacuation infrastructure.”

At 09:44 hrs Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 11.60, up Rs 0.11, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.

The share price slipped 32 percent in last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil