Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy tumbles 9% on $172 million default in bond payment

According to Suzlon's exchange disclosures, the outstanding payment was part of a total bond issuance of $546.91 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Suzlon Energy | Market cap Dec 17: Rs 8,266 crore | Market cap Sept 18: Rs 2,920 crore | Stock Price Sept 18: Rs 5.49 | YTD return: -64.67% (Image: Reuters)
Shares of Suzlon Energy wiped off as much as 9 percent intraday on July 17 after the company failed to furnish the principal amount on the outstanding bonds worth $172 million.

The stressed wind turbine maker added that it is working on a holistic solution for its debt and continues to be in discussions with various stakeholders in relation to its outstanding debt.

At 1048 hrs, Suzlon Energy was quoting Rs 4.48, down 4.07 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 10:52 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks #Suzlon Energy

