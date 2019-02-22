App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy surges 22% as Danish firm may buy controlling stake in co

The deal with Vestas will need approval from Suzlon’s lenders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Suzlon Energy rose more than 22 percent intraday Friday on the back of report that a Danish firm may buy controlling stake in the company.

Vestas is in talks with Suzlon to buy a controlling stake in the company, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.

According to sources, negotiations between Vestas & Suzlon with respect to the valuation is currently in progress, while Vestas is expected to make an open offer post the deal with Suzlon.

However, the deal with Vestas will need approval from Suzlon’s lenders, it added.

At 14:44 hrs, Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 5.42, up Rs 0.99, or 22.35 percent.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 02:55 pm

