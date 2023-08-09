Suzlon Energy shares gain 5% on shareholder nod for raising funds

Suzlon Energy

The share price of Suzlon Energy rallied nearly 5 percent on August 9 after the company received shareholders’ approval for raising funds.

The company informed that it had received the green light from shareholders in requisite majority through postal ballot by way of special resolution for issuance of the securities.

In July, the company's board had approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore from various financial routes.

"The board approved the issuance of such number of fully paid-up equity shares and/or convertible bonds and / or non-convertible debt instruments and / or any other instruments and / or combination of instruments with or without detachable warrants with a right exercisable by the warrant holders to convert or subscribe to the equity shares or otherwise...in one or more tranches, denominated...for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore," Suzlon Energy said in the exchange filing.

In July, the renewable energy solutions provider bagged an order for a 47.6 MW wind power project from KP Group in Gujarat. The project is located at Vagra in Bharuch district and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

The company has also won an order for the development of a 100.8-MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Private Limited. It will install 48 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower at Velliyanani Phase II in Karur district and Vengaimandalam in Trichy in Tamil Nadu and the project is expected to be commissioned in March 2024.

For the quarter ended June 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 100.90 crore, while its revenue stood at Rs 1,350.98 crore.