Suzlon Energy share price slips 16% as net loss widens in Q2

Suzlon Energy share price slipped nearly 17 percent intraday on November 15 after the company's net loss widened in the quarter ended September 2019 (Q2FY20).

The company reported net loss at Rs 777.5 crore against loss of Rs 627.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 32 percent at Rs 803.1 crore versus Rs 1195 crore.

"Our operations are at a sub-optimal level due to liquidity challenges being faced by the company. We remain focused on cost optimisation across the board including cost of goods sold (COGS) and fixed costs," Suzlon Energy CFO Swapnil Jain said.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 8.40 and 52-week low of Rs 2.06 on March 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 70.83 percent below its 52-week high and 18.93 percent above its 52-week low.