Suzlon Energy share price locked in lower circuit as losses widen in March quarter

Suzlon Energy share price locked at 5 percent lower circuit on July 7, a day after the company reported losses in the quarter ended March 2020.

The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore, mainly due to lower revenues and high finance cost.

The consolidated net loss was Rs 294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income from operations declined to Rs 658.89 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,450.47 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated net loss in 2019-20 was Rs 2,691.84 crore against Rs 1,537.19 crore in 2018-19.

Total income from operations in 2019-20 dropped to Rs 3,000.42 crore from Rs 5,074.64 crore in 2018-19.

There were pending sell orders of 10,062,618 shares, with no buyers available.

At 1149 hours, Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 5.33, down Rs 0.28, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

