App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy share price locked at upper circuit after lenders approve resolution plan

There were pending buy orders of 726,689 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Suzlon Energy share price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on March 31 after resolution plan was unanimously approved by the consortium of lenders.

State Bank of India, the lead bank of the consortium of lenders, conveyed that the resolution plan of the company and its certain identified subsidiaries was approved by it and subsequently circulated to the consortium of lenders, and which has been approved by 100% of lenders by value, and 100% of lenders by numbers, as per the release.

The company is working on finalising various definitive agreements with the lenders.

Close

There were pending buy orders of 726,689 shares, with no sellers available.

At 09:19 hrs, Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 2.00, up Rs 0.09, or 4.71 percent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suzlon Energy

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.