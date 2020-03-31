Suzlon Energy share price locked at upper circuit after lenders approve resolution plan

Suzlon Energy share price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on March 31 after resolution plan was unanimously approved by the consortium of lenders.

State Bank of India, the lead bank of the consortium of lenders, conveyed that the resolution plan of the company and its certain identified subsidiaries was approved by it and subsequently circulated to the consortium of lenders, and which has been approved by 100% of lenders by value, and 100% of lenders by numbers, as per the release.

The company is working on finalising various definitive agreements with the lenders.

There were pending buy orders of 726,689 shares, with no sellers available.

At 09:19 hrs, Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 2.00, up Rs 0.09, or 4.71 percent.