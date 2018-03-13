App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy gains 3% on commissioning wind turbine generator S128

Suzlon Group announced the installation and commissioning of its new product, S128; the largest wind turbine generator (WTG) in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Suzlon Energy rose 3.4 percent intraday Tuesday on commissioning of its new product.

Suzlon Group announced the installation and commissioning of its new product, S128; the largest wind turbine generator (WTG) in India.

The first prototype of S128 has been commissioned at the Sanganeri, Tamilnadu. The testing is underway with certification expected in Q3 of CY2018.

The S128 WTG is available in 2.6 MW to 2.8 MW variants and offers hub heights up to140 meters.

J.P. Chalasani, Group CEO of Suzlon Group said, "The S128 wind turbine is going to be a revolutionary product in India. It has been our continuous effort to reduce the levelised cost of energy (LCoE) and we continue to invest in R&D with an aim to develop technologically advanced and innovative products.

On Monday, the company won an order for development of 75 MW wind power project from a leading independent power producer (IPP) through Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) bid.

At 10:42 hrs Suzlon Energy was quoting at Rs 11.65, up Rs 0.31, or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

