Suzlon Energy gains 3% on 75 MW repeat order from independent power producer

Suzlon Energy share price rallied more than 3 percent intraday Monday after the company received repeat order from the leading independent power producer.

"Suzlon Group announced its order win for development of 75 MW wind power project from a leading independent power producer (IPP) through Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) bid," the largest renewable energy solutions provider said in its filing to exchanges.

The wind turbine maker will install around 36 units of S111-140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

"Suzlon will execute the entire project on a turnkey basis and will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for the complete project lifecycle," it said.

The S111 wind turbine generator (WTG) is the latest addition to the 2.1 MW platform, it added.

At 10:34 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 11.23, up Rs 0.21, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.