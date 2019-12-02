App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life share price plunges 19% after Alzheimer molecule disappoints in Phase 2

The triple therapy of Masupirdine (SUVN-502) with Donepezil and Memantine proof of concept phase 2 study missed its pre-specified primary endpoint.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Suven Life Sciences share price plunged 19 percent intraday on December 2 after the company announced top-line results of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine) Phase 2A study in patients with Moderate Alzheimer''s Disease (AD).

The first of its kind trial which focused on advanced stage AD patients (moderate AD) who are currently treated with standard of care Donepezil and Memantine. The unique triple-therapy (Masupirdine+ Donepezil+ Memantine) design was based on efficacy results in pre-clinical cognition models in which masupirdine enhances the effects of combined treatment with Donepezil and Memantine.

Masupirdine (SUVN-502) is safe and well-tolerated without significant adverse events, while triple therapy of Masupirdine (SUVN-502) with Donepezil and Memantine proof of concept phase 2 study missed its pre-specified primary endpoint.

"We are very disappointed with the outcome of this trial but the findings present an important step forward in further exploration of the potential therapeutic effects of Masupirdine (SUVN-502) in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Behavioral & Psychological Symptoms in Dementia (BPSD)," said Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven.

"We will work with regulators and potential partnering companies in the design and conduct of future studies for further exploration of the potential of Masupirdine (SUVN-502)," he added.

Detailed study outcomes of the above findings will be presented through one oral and six poster presentations at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) being held at San Diego from 4 to 7 December 2019, company said in a release.

At 09:44, hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 261.00, down Rs 53.80, or 17.09 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Suven Life Sciences

