Suven Life Sciences touches 52-week high on securing product & process patents in Canada, USA

Shares of Suven Life Sciences touched 52-week high of Rs 267, rising 3.5 percent intraday Thursday as company secured product and process patents in Canada and USA.

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Canada and 1 process patent from USA corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2034.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life Sciences said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:50 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 264.40, up Rs 6.40, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil