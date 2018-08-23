App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences touches 52-week high on securing product & process patents in Canada, USA

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Canada and 1 process patent from USA corresponding to the new chemical entities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Suven Life Sciences touched 52-week high of Rs 267, rising 3.5 percent intraday Thursday as company secured product and process patents in Canada and USA.

The company has been granted 1 product patent from Canada and 1 process patent from USA corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2034.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven Life Sciences said, “We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

suven

At 11:50 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 264.40, up Rs 6.40, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 12:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.