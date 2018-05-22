App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suven Life Sciences rises 2% on product patents from New Zealand, Norway

The company has been granted 1 product patent from New Zealand and 1 product patent from Norway corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Lab
Lab
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Suven Life Sciences rose 2.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company secured product patents in New Zealand and Norway.

The company has been granted 1 product patent from New Zealand and 1 product patent from Norway corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases.

These patents are valid through 2034 and 2027.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5HT 6 compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents for major depressive disorders and for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia respectively.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, "We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 11:14 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 183.55, up Rs 3.10, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.