    Suven Life Sciences jumps 7% on fundraising plan

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    Suven Life Sciences

    Suven Life Sciences

    Suven Life Sciences share price added 7.5 percent in early trade on June 21 after the company said its board is going to consider fundraising on June 24 or Friday through issue of shares on rights basis to existing investors.

    The trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed from June 21 to 26 for directors, promoters, other designated persons, and immediate relatives of designated persons.

    At 09:38 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 67.30, up Rs 3.45 or 5.40 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 124.40 and a 52 week low of Rs 62.00 on 8 October 2021 and 20 June 2022 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 45.9 percent below its 52 week high and 8.55 percent above its 52 week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Suven Life Sciences
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 09:48 am
