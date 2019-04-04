Suven Life Sciences gains 4% after securing 4 product patents

Shares of Suven Life Sciences added 4.5 percent intraday Thursday after company secured 4 product patents in Israel, Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The company in its press release said that it has been granted one product patent each from Israel, Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2036 and 2029 respectively.

The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 and M1 PAM compounds and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Pain, Parkinson Disease and Schizophrenia etc.

Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven said, "We are very pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally."

At 10:58 hrs Suven Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 262.90, up Rs 7.50, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.

