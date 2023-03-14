 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Surya Roshni shares rise 3% on bagging Rs 96-cr steel pipes order

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

The order is to be executed within 8.5 months.

Shares of Surya Roshni climbed over 3 percent in the early trade on March 14 after the company said it had received an order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for supply of 3LPE-coated steel pipes.

The order worth Rs 96.39 crore is for HPCL’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The order is to be executed within 8.5 months.

At 9:28am, Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 668.80, up Rs 11.60, or 1.77 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 741.25 and 52-week low of Rs 336.05 on March 6, 2023 and August 16, 2022, respectively.