Surya Roshni share price up 4% on order win from IOC

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 02:38 PM IST
 
 
Surya Roshni share price added 4 percent intraday on December 18 after the company bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation as Rs 72.62 crore order from Indian Oil Corporation.

The company will supply API 5L Grade 3LPE coated and bare pipes to IOC for a gas pipeline project. The order has to be executed in eight months.

At 1428 hours, Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 345.20, up Rs 9.90, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 357.25 and 52-week low Rs 61.70 on 15 December, 2020 and 30 March, 2020, respectively. It is trading 3.37 percent below its 52-week high and 459.48 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Surya Roshni
first published: Dec 18, 2020 02:38 pm

