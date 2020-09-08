172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|surya-roshni-share-price-rises-5-on-rs-287-crore-order-wins-5811741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surya Roshni share price rises 5% on Rs 287 crore order wins

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 202.25 and 52-week low Rs 61.70 on 24 September 2019 and 30 March 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Surya Roshni share price rose 5 percent intraday on September 8 after the company won orders worth Rs 287 crore.

The company has obtained orders aggregating to Rs 287.45 crore (excluding GST) for the supply of API Grade 3LPE Coated line Pipes to Indian Oil Corporation for LPG pipeline projects and Bharat Gas Resources (BGRL) for CGD.

Indian Oil Corporation, on behalf of IHB, awarded a contract worth Rs 152.31 crore for supply of API Grade pipes for LPG Pipe Line Project at Rovapur, Azamgarh, Dhubaha, Gorakpur, Varanasi in UP.

The contract is to be executed in 10 months.

Other contracts include the supply of API Grade pipes for CGD worth Rs 135.14 crore to Bharat Gas Resources which is to be executed in 12 months.

At 11:32 hrs Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 171.20, up Rs 4.90, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 15.35 percent below its 52-week high and 177.47 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 11:54 am

#Buzzing Stocks #Surya Roshni

