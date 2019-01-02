App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surya Roshni rises 2% on order win worth Rs 102 crore

The order includes design, manufacture, testing, supply, warranty and replacement of LED Bulbs and other related works from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) in the State of Odisha worth Rs 33.03 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Surya Roshni added 2.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company bagged an order aggregating to Rs 102.52 crore.

The order includes design, manufacture, testing, supply, warranty and replacement of LED Bulbs and other related works from Energy

Efficiency Services (EESL) in the State of Odisha worth Rs 33.03 crore.

The said order is to be completed in 3 months.

It also bagged an order for supply of ERW Pipes to Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) in Telangana worth Rs 69.49 crore.

The order is to be completed in 5 months.

The share price was down 42 percent in the last 9 months.

At 11:12 hrs Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 234.50, up Rs 5.55, or 2.42 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

