Surya Roshni gains 2% on order win from IOC

Shares of Surya Roshni rose nearly 2 percent intraday on August 29 after the company received order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The company has obtained order aggregating to Rs 89.84 crore (GST Extra) for the supply of API Grade for oil and gas pipe lines to IOC at Jukhia, Haldia in West Bengal, Paradip, Somnathpur in Odisba, Tricby in Tamil Nadu and Lucknow in UP, the company said in a press release.

The said order is to be executed in 10 months.

At 1451 hours, Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 162.60, up Rs 0.60, or 0.37 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 327 and 52-week low of Rs 151 on 3 September, 2018, and 23 August, 2019, respectively.