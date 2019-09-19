Surya Roshni bags orders worth Rs 80cr; share price down 3%

The said order is to be completed in next 4 months.
Shares of Surya Roshni shed 3.3 percent intraday on September 19. The company has received an order worth Rs 79.80 crore from ESSL.
The company has obtained order aggregating to Rs 79.80 crore (GST Extra) for design, manufacture supply, warranty of LED Bulbs and other related works from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) on Pan India basis through competitive e-bidding.
The company bagged one-time order for design, manufacture, supply, warranty of self-ballasted LED bulbs and other related works.
The said order is to be completed in the next 4 months.At 1424 hrs, Surya Roshni was quoting at Rs 179.30, down Rs 1.90, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.