Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Industries share price jumps 5% after Axis Mutual Fund buys 12.25 lakh shares

Axis Mutual Fund has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Supreme Industries share price jumped 5 percent in early trade on June 18 after Axis Mutual Fund on June 17 acquired nearly a percent stake in the company through open market transactions.

The stock price gained over 28 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 1,132.40, up Rs 50.95, or 4.71 percent at 09:19 hours. The scrip was also the top BSE midcap gainer

Axis Mutual Fund has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE. Axis Mutual Fund through its Axis Focused 25 Fund held a 2.78 percent stake in the company as of March 31.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Supreme Industries has zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:44 am

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 50,000 mark

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

Repatriation flights on June 18: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

