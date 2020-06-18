Supreme Industries share price jumps 5% after Axis Mutual Fund buys 12.25 lakh shares

Supreme Industries share price jumped 5 percent in early trade on June 18 after Axis Mutual Fund on June 17 acquired nearly a percent stake in the company through open market transactions.

The stock price gained over 28 percent in the last 1 month and was quoting at Rs 1,132.40, up Rs 50.95, or 4.71 percent at 09:19 hours. The scrip was also the top BSE midcap gainer

Axis Mutual Fund has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE. Axis Mutual Fund through its Axis Focused 25 Fund held a 2.78 percent stake in the company as of March 31.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Supreme Industries has zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

