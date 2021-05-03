Supreme Industries share price hits 52-week high on robust Q4 numbers

live bse live

Supreme Industries share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,174.30, rising 6 percent intraday on May 3 after the company announced robust Q4 numbers.

The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 450.4 crore against Rs 117.3 crore in the year-ago. Revenue was up 45.7 percent YoY at Rs 2,084.6 crore versus Rs 1,430.5 crore.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 85 percent YoY to Rs 510 crore from Rs 275.6 crore. The margin was at 24.5% versus 19.3%, YoY.

At 14:01 hrs, Supreme Industries was quoting at Rs 2,130.40, up Rs 79.50, or 3.88 percent on the BSE.