English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Supreme Industries hits 52-week high on buying PVC pipes business for Rs 235 crore

    Supreme Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) subject to due diligence with Parvati Agro Plast (Proprietorship Firm) and with a member belonging to the same family for acquisition of its PVC-O, HOPE, and PVC Pipes business, on slump sale basis.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
    Supreme Industries

    Supreme Industries

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Supreme Industries shares rallied nearly 2 percent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 4,564.20 in early trade on August 25 after the company acquired Parvati Agro Plast’s PVC Pipes business for Rs 235 crore.

    Supreme Industries has signed a contract, subject to due diligence with Parvati Agro Plast (a proprietorship firm) and with a member belonging to the same family for acquisition of its PVC-O, HOPE, and PVC Pipes business, on a slump sale basis.

    It comprises all tangible fixed assets, tools, moulds and dies, spare parts, all intangible fixed assets, including trademarks and intellectual property rights, all licences, approvals and permissions, contract for power and other utilities and all material contracts, orders and rate contracts in hands of about Rs 235 crore, including adjoining contiguous land admeasuring 7.76 acres at an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 171 crore.

    The acquisition of Parvati Agro Plast Business would result in increasing the capacity of the Piping Division by 36,000 MT per annum and would also make O-PVC Pipe technology available to the company.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Related stories

    The company had posted marginal rise in its June quarter net profit at Rs 215.54 crore, while revenue was up 7.3 percent at Rs 2,368.58 crore.

    Supreme Industries shares will be added to the MSCI India Index from close of August 31, 2023.

    MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by global fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Supreme Industries
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 09:53 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!