Sunteck shares gain after signing lease deal with Upgrad

Mumbai-based real estate development company Sunteck Realty gained 3.5 percent on March 2 after it signed an exclusive deal for with Upgrad Education for a student housing facility In Mumbai, said to be the biggest such agreement in the country.

The company entered into a 29-year lease agreement to lease out 2 lakh square feet of premium commercial building Sunteck BKC51 to Upgrad.

Upgrad will pay close to Rs 300 per square feet a month on a carpet area basis as the starting rent. The total revenue generated from this project is estimated to be close to Rs 2,000 crore over the lease tenure.

The deal marks the largest student housing agreement ever concluded in India, as UpGrad plans to set up a student accommodation facility within the leased space.

Suchitra Mandal