Sunteck Realty share price up 4% on better operational numbers

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 447.80 and 52-week low Rs 145 on 14 January, 2020 and 27 May, 2020, respectively.

January 12, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
 
 
Sunteck Realty share price added 4 percent in the early trade on January 12 after the company announced its Q3 and 9M FY20-21 operational updates.

The company saw robust growth in pre-sales for Q3 FY21 at Rs 349 crore; it was up by 75% QoQ and by 7% YoY as well.

Collections also grew at 79% QoQ to Rs 252 crore for Q3 FY21 and by 52% YoY.

“Our customer-first approach has underpinned our continued strong performance. Our superior product offering coupled with strong customer service throughout the life-cycle of our patrons has won us the brand loyalty we command in the market today. A combination of favorable factors such as the reduced stamp duty and low-interest rates is expediting the home purchase decision," said Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty.

At 09:22 hrs Sunteck Realty was quoting at Rs 381.55, up Rs 10.40, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 14.79 percent below its 52-week high and 163.14 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Sunteck Realty
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:12 am

