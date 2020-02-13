App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunteck Realty share price rises nearly 3% on overwhelming response to its Naigaon project

The company is confident to maintain this strong sales traction in multiple upcoming launches coming soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sunteck Realty share price rose nearly 3 percent in early trade on February 13 after the company received an overwhelming response for its recently launched residential project at Naigaon.

"In the recently launched of approximately 2,000 apartments project, in phase 2 named “Sunteck MaxXWorld” at Naigaon, it has already sold more than 1,600 apartments generating sales worth Rs 600 crore in less than 2 weeks from the launch day," company said in a release.

The company is confident in maintaining this strong sales traction in multiple upcoming launches coming soon, it added.

Sunteck MaxXWorld comprises of 15 acres out of the total 150 acres- one of the largest township in the western suburbs.

This mixed-use township consists of a proper mix of aspirational luxury residences, entertainment and retail.

"We at Sunteck are committed to providing our customers with timely delivery and the best quality. Our continued effort is to strive for excellence and give finest luxury residences in every segment we cater to," said Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty.

At 09:47 hrs, Sunteck Realty was quoting at Rs 393.15, up Rs 3.80, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 10:13 am

