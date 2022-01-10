MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sunteck Realty share price hits 52-week high on improved numbers

Sunteck Realty posted pre-sales of Rs 352 crore in the third quarter, up 29 percent from the year-ago period. Pre-sales saw a 23 percent year-on-year growth at Rs 800 crore in the nine-month period ended December 31

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
Sunteck Realty touched a 52-week high of Rs 552 on BSE, rising more than 7 percent intraday on January 10 after clocking better numbers for the third quarter and the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Sunteck Realty posted pre-sales of Rs 352 crore in the third quarter, up 29 percent from Rs 272 crore in the year-ago period.

Pre-sales for the nine-month FY22 period jumped to Rs 800 crore, a year-on-year growth of 23 percent, the company said in a press release.

Its collections were at Rs 270 crore in Q3 FY22, up 30 percent from Rs 207 crore in Q2FY22, and Rs 649 crore in 9MFY22, up 41 percent from the year-ago period.

Collections efficiency for the 9MFY22 stood at 81 percent, up from 71 percent in 9MFY21, the realtor said.

"In the last 18 months, we have acquired ~ 23 million sq ft of development potential across five projects at Vasai West, Vasind, Borivali West, Kalyan (Shahad) and Pen-Khopoli, totaling to an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 20,000 crore," it added.

At 12.17 pm, Sunteck Realty was quoting at Rs 546.70, up Rs 34.60, or 6.76 percent on the BSE. The share price has risen more than 90 percent in the last nine months.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Sunteck Realty
first published: Jan 10, 2022 12:37 pm

