App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunteck Realty gains 2% on raising RFPIs investment limit to 49%

The increase will make available more limits for the RFPIs/ FIIs to invest in the equity share capital of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sunteck Realty gained 2.6 percent intraday Tuesday as company approved a proposal for increasing its investment limits by RFPIs.

The company board approved a proposal for an increase in the investment limits by registered foreign portfolio investors (RFPIs) including foreign institutional investors (FIIs) from the existing 24 percent to 49 percent of the paid up equity share capital of the company.

This is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other statutory approvals, if any.

The increase will make available more limits for the RFPIs/ FIIs to invest in the equity share capital of the company.

sunteck

At 10:47 hrs Sunteck Realty was quoting at Rs 388.05, up Rs 6.60, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 10:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.