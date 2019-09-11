App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunflag Steel locked at 20% upper circuit despite CRISIL downgrade

There were pending buy orders of 36,838 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Share price of Sunflag Iron and Steel Company locked at 20 percent upper circuit on September 11 despite rating downgraded from CRISIL.

The company has obtained revised credit rating for the credit facilities from CRISIL, wherein its long-term facilities downgraded to CRISIL A-/stable from CRISIL A/stable.

Also, its short-term facilities has downgraded to CRISIL A2+ from CRISIL A1.

Close

This aforesaid credit rating shall remain valid till March 31, 2020.

There were pending buy orders of 36,838 shares, with no sellers available.

At 1428 hrs, Sunflag Iron and Steel Company was quoting at Rs 32.25, up Rs 5.35.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

