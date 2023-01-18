 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundram Fasteners edges higher after bagging $250-million job from global auto major

Sandip Das
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Sundram Fasteners Ltd, engaged in manufacturing of auto components, has bagged a $250-million contract from a top automobile manufacturer for supply of sub-assemblies to its electric vehicle segment, the company said.

This is the biggest EV contract secured in its 60-year-old history. Sundram Fasteners has drawn up plans to invest Rs 200 crore to support the new order received from the global automobile manufacturer, according to an exchange filing.

"The company would ship the parts from its powertrain divisions located at Mahindra World City in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, and Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The parts will be serviced from the company's warehouse in North America."

"The company has been awarded a $250 million contract by a leading global automobile manufacturer for the supply of sub-assemblies for its electric vehicle platform. The company (Sundram Fasteners) plans to invest Rs 200 crore to support the new order under the six-year long purchase package involving the supply of input and stator shaft sub-assemblies and drive gear sub-assemblies," Sundram Fasteners said.

The deal is one of the largest bagged by a supplier in India for this range of products for an electric vehicle platform.