Sundaram Trading buys 2.39 lakh shares of Kalyani Steels

On March 12, 2018 Gloxinia Investment And Finance sold 2,35,000 shares of Kalyani Steels at Rs 287.57 on the NSE.

However, Sundaram Trading And Investment bought 2,39,635 shares at Rs 287.69.

On Monday, Kalyani Steels ended at Rs 289.65, up Rs 0.80, or 0.28 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 469.05 and 52-week low Rs 285.00 on 20 June, 2017 and 08 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.25 percent below its 52-week high and 1.63 percent above its 52-week low.