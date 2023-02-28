HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sundaram Finance: Growth on track, focus to shift on driving margin

Khushboo Rai   •

Strong momentum continued in Q3, led by robust commercial vehicle demand, aided by higher fleet utilisation

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Stellar Q3 performance across key parameters Good momentum seen in the home finance segment Healthy asset growth and return ratios Best-in-class asset quality, benign credit cost Favourable risk-reward on meaningful tailwinds Sundaram Finance (CMP: Rs 2,306; Market cap: Rs 25,619 crore) has logged a solid quarter with best-in-class asset quality. The highest ever 9M disbursement and a significantly broad-based growth were seen across asset classes and geographies in the quarter ended December. The momentum continued from the previous quarters. The PAT (profit after tax) came in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers