App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun TV Network, Engineers India gain 1% on interim dividend for FY18

Engineers India declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share of the company for the financial year 2017-18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Sun TV Network and Engineers India gained more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday on declaration of interim dividend.

Sun TV Network in its board meeting held on March 12, 2018 declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (i.e. 50 percent) for the financial year 2017-18.

Engineers India declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share of the company for the financial year 2017-18.

The interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 on the equity shares of the company shall be payable on and from March 23, 2018.

The dividend warrants would be posted on or after March 23, 2018 and within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend as provided in the companies Act, 2013.

At 09:58 hrs Engineers India was quoting at Rs 165.35, up 1.19 percent and Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 899.50, up 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC