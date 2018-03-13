Sun TV Network, Engineers India gain 1% on interim dividend for FY18

Share price of Sun TV Network and Engineers India gained more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday on declaration of interim dividend.

Sun TV Network in its board meeting held on March 12, 2018 declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (i.e. 50 percent) for the financial year 2017-18.

Engineers India declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share of the company for the financial year 2017-18.

The interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 on the equity shares of the company shall be payable on and from March 23, 2018.

The dividend warrants would be posted on or after March 23, 2018 and within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend as provided in the companies Act, 2013.

At 09:58 hrs Engineers India was quoting at Rs 165.35, up 1.19 percent and Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 899.50, up 0.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil