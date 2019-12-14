Sun Pharma's Halol facility gets 8 observations post USFDA inspection

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' Halol facility (Gujarat, India) from December 03-13, 2019, as per company release.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the agency issued a Form 483, with eight observations.

The company is preparing the response to the observations, which will be submitted to the USFDA within 15 business days, it said in release.

The company is committed to addressing these observations promptly.

The company remains committed to working closely with the USFDA and continues to enhance its GMP compliance on an ongoing basis, it added.

