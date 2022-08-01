Sun Pharma slides but global brokerages still expect up to 22% upside, here's why

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price was trading almost 3 percent lower at noon on August 1 after the company declared its Q1 earnings.

On July 29 Sun Pharma reported a 43 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,061 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 against a profit of Rs 1, 444 crore in the year-ago period.

The profit for the year-ago quarter had exceptional charges of Rs 631 crore towards the settlement of a lawsuit related to the company's subsidiary in the US and impairment charges. Adjusting for the exceptional items, the PAT for the quarter would have been higher at Rs 2,075 crore.

On a sequential basis, the profit increased from a loss of Rs 2,277 crore in the January-March period. During the previous quarter, the loss was due to an exceptional expense of Rs 3,936 crore towards the settlement of a lawsuit in the US related to subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals, impairment of assets, a one-time charge of restructuring of operations in certain countries, etc. Adjusting for this expense, the company was in a profit of Rs 1,659 crore.

At 12.08 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 914 on the National Stock Exchange, down 3.10 percent.

Global research firm Goldman Sachs has a “sell” rating on the stock with the target at Rs 720 per share. It is of the view that revenue growth partially offsets rising costs, adding that US price erosion would impact both company and Taro’s generic business.

HSBC, on the other hand, has a “buy” call and has raised the target to Rs 1,120 a share, an upside of 22 percent from the current market price.

"Q1 beat was mainly on lower R&D costs with specialty sales traction continuing in Q1. Improved realisations for Winlevi and Halol clearance are the key catalysts," it said. Winlevi is a cream used in treating acne, while Halol manufacturing facility is in Gujarat.

Sun Pharma’s India formulation sales in the June quarter at Rs 3,387 crore were up 13 percent on like-to-like basis, excluding Covid products sales during the first quarter of the previous fiscal. On reported basis (including Covid product sales), the growth is 2.4 percent over the year-ago period

US formulation sales at $ 420 million grew 10.7 percent over the year-ago quarter, while the Emerging Markets formulation sales at $ 245 million were up 12.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Credit Suisse has a “neutral” call on Sun Pharma but has raised the target to Rs 880.

Specialty revenue was lower than expected while margin benefitted from low R&D and forex gains. Weakness in Taro and lower specialty sales being offset by India and US (ex-Taro) sales, it said.

Nomura also has a “buy” call on the stock, with the target at Rs 1,095 a share, an upside of over 19 percent from the current market price.

The brokerage firm is of the view that Q1 was largely in-line with estimates with expectations of sustained growth in India and specialty on track.

"Taro portfolio continues to experience pricing pressure. Positive view driven by high contribution to earnings from the branded generic business," it added.

