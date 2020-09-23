172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sun-pharma-share-price-rises-2-on-launch-of-ilumya-in-japan-5873591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma share price rises 2% on launch of ILUMYA in Japan

The company's wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched ILUMYA Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price rose 2 percent in early trade on September 23 after the company launched ILUMYA Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan.

The company's wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched ILUMYA Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

ILUMYA is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of IL23 and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

“ILUMYA is Sun Pharma’s first innovative drug to be launched in the Japanese market. We are pleased to introduce a new, safe and effective treatment option for plaque psoriasis to doctors and patients in our country. This is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we expand our product portfolio in Japan,” said Junichi Nakamichi, Country Head, Sun Pharma Japan.

At 09:20 hrs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 516.95, up Rs 6.50, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

