Sun Pharma share price locked in 10% upper circuit on turning profitable in Q1FY22

Sun Pharma has reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.1 crore in the quarter ended Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore in the year-ago period

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 773.55 and was locked in 10 percent upper circuit after the company reported a profit in the quarter ended June 2021.

There were pending buy orders of 38,848 shares, with no sellers available.

The company on July 30 reported a net profit of Rs 1,444.1 crore in the quarter ended Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1,655.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue was up 28.2 percent at Rs 9,669.4 crore against Rs 7,582.5 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 53.3 percent at Rs 2,821 crore versus Rs 1,840.6 crore and the margin was up at 29 percent against 24.3 percent, YoY.

Close
At 1503 hours, Sun Pharmaceutical was quoting at Rs 773.55, up Rs 70.30, or 10 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Jul 30, 2021 03:18 pm

