App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma share price jumps 3% as CLSA maintains buy

CLSA is of the view that Sun Pharma's EBITDA contribution of specialty is likely to rise to 15 percent from nil by FY22 while specialty business in US comprising of nine products is at an inflexion point.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma share price jumped almost 4 percent intraday on June 9 after CLSA maintained buy call on the stock with target of Rs 560 per share.

The stock price jumped over 28 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 507.85, up Rs 18.90, or 3.87 percent at 10:00 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 508.20 and an intraday low of Rs 491.05. It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 64,94,547 shares being traded and was also the top index gainer.

CLSA has reiterated buy rating on the stock, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The firm is of the view that Sun Pharma's EBITDA contribution of specialty is likely to rise to 15 percent from nil by FY22 while specialty business in US comprising of nine products is at an inflexion point.

Close

Sun Pharma is estimated to witness 32 percent CAGR to USD 675 million over FY20-22, CLSA said.

related news

The drug firm's strong execution of specialty portfolio could drive a PE re-rating, it added.

Capture1

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on May 27 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 399.8 crore for quarter ended March 2020, declining 37.1 percent YoY due to one-time loss of Rs 260.6 crore.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 14.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,184.9 crore, which was ahead of the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which pegged at Rs 8,015.8 crore.

"Despite the leading market position of many of our products, we continue to face a challenging US generic market. In the short-term, even as we commercialize recently approved products, we expect operations and profitability to be temporarily impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Uday Baldota, Taro's CEO said.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Sun Pharma's annual net profits is improving for last two years with promoters increasing shareholding. Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun pharma

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.